Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,070 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

