Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $160.59 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.