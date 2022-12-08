Cadence Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.