Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,342 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

