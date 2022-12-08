Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

