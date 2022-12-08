Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for 0.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of XPEL worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,287 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $66.89 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

