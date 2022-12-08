Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $651,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,926,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,170,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 110,583 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,806,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 740,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,457,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

