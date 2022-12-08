Cahill Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,091 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 330,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 847,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

