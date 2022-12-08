Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. Playtika makes up 1.9% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.34% of Playtika worth $73,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $24,480,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Insider Activity

Playtika Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

