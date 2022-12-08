Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Sells 22,256 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,657,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Reservoir Media comprises about 0.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Reservoir Media worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Hill Investments LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 526,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 106,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $402.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

