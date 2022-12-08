Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
