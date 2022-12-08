Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

