Callan Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $233.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.