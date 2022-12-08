Callan Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $174.04 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

