Callan Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $252.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.21.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

