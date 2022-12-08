Callan Capital LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

