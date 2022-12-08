Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

