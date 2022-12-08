Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $31.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.42 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

