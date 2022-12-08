Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $18,866,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

CNQ opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.