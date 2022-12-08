Caption Management LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,582 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in FibroGen by 20.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 44.7% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FibroGen

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.