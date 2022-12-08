Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,000 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

