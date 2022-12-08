Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,397 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Natera were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Natera by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $98.70.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

