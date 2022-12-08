Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,542. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.