Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 314 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,768. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

