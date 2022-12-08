Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

