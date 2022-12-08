Captrust Financial Advisors Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $101,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 178,532 shares of company stock worth $6,975,646 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

