Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $83,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 214,188 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 23,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIM. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

