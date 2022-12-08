Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 411 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in US Foods were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

