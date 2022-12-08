Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 592 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.61. 4,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

