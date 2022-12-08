Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 46,381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 46,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.