Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,207 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 212,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMFG. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

