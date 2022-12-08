Cardano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $179.44 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $179.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.87 or 0.07386578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00078346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,984,009 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.