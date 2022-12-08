Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 10,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

