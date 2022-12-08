Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 273,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,082,136. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

