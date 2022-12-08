Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,257 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $6,682,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,458. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

