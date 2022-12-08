Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 41,198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6,251.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,244,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,372,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.45. 23,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,254. The company has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

