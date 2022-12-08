Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.82. 46,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

