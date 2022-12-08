Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

