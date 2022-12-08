Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 11,915 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 699.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.16. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $419.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

