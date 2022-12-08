Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 31,503 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 241.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

