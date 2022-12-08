Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.85. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

