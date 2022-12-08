Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

