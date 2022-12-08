Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
