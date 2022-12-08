Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

