CastleKnight Management LP Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $444.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

