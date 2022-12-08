CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $321,000 Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Rite Aid as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

