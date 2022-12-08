CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $396,000 Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

