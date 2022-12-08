CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

