CastleKnight Management LP Sells 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

