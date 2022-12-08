CastleKnight Management LP Sells 8,500 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Olin

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

