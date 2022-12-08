Caxton Associates LP Buys 7,755 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

