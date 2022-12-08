Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 11,618 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

